Cyclone Arnab now a depression, bringing rain across West Bengal
Cyclone Arnab has lost strength and is now just a depression, but it's still bringing plenty of rain and gusty winds to West Bengal.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system lay centered over southern Chhattisgarh and adjoining south Odisha, and should weaken further by tonight.
Expect more showers across the region till Friday, with thunderstorms and rain likely across West Bengal till Saturday.
Sagar Island records 81.8mm rainfall
Southern districts like South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, and Purulia are getting hit with heavy rain.
Northern hilly areas such as Darjeeling and Kalimpong are also in for a wet spell.
Sagar Island tops the rainfall charts so far with 81.8mm in just 24 hours.
If you're in Kolkata, keep your umbrella handy: cloudy skies and light to moderate rain are on the cards.