Cyclone Arnab prompts suspension of Andhra Pradesh airport flights
India
Cyclone Arnab is on its way to the Andhra coast, and as a safety move, all flights are suspended at Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Rajahmundry airports.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says the storm will likely hit on October 28 with winds of 125-135km per hour and gusts of up to 150km per hour, so authorities aren't taking any chances.
Flights to Andhra canceled, ministry assists
Air India, IndiGo, and others have already canceled several flights, especially those connecting Delhi with Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.
If you've got travel plans in or out of Andhra Pradesh this week, check your flight status online before heading out.
The aviation ministry says it is rolling out extra help for seniors and people with special needs while keeping everyone's safety front and center.