Cyclone Arnab prompts suspension of Andhra Pradesh airport flights

Cyclone Arnab is on its way to the Andhra coast, and as a safety move, all flights are suspended at Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Rajahmundry airports.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says the storm will likely hit on October 28 with winds of 125-135km per hour and gusts of up to 150km per hour, so authorities aren't taking any chances.