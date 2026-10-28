Cyclone Arnab slams Andhra Pradesh and Odisha with heavy rain

Cyclone Arnab, labeled "very severe" by the IMD, has slammed into Odisha and Andhra Pradesh with heavy rain, strong winds, and flooding.

The storm remained practically stationary near Andhra Pradesh's coast after its northern spiral band initially moved inland, leaving Machilipatnam with blocked roads and waterlogging and Konaseema district dealing with flattened trees.

Even as Gopalpur Beach took a beating from rough seas in Odisha, some people in Puri were still out watching the waves.