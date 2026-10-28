Cyclone Arnab slams Andhra Pradesh and Odisha with heavy rain
India
Cyclone Arnab, labeled "very severe" by the IMD, has slammed into Odisha and Andhra Pradesh with heavy rain, strong winds, and flooding.
The storm remained practically stationary near Andhra Pradesh's coast after its northern spiral band initially moved inland, leaving Machilipatnam with blocked roads and waterlogging and Konaseema district dealing with flattened trees.
Even as Gopalpur Beach took a beating from rough seas in Odisha, some people in Puri were still out watching the waves.
Police rescued stranded people in Kakinada
Police rescued stranded people in Kakinada, while authorities reviewed the situation and stepped up relief efforts.
Flooding and strong winds left roads blocked and power supplies disrupted.