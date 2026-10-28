Cyclone Arnab slams Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast, 3 killed, 87,000+ evacuated
India
Cyclone Arnab has slammed into the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast with winds reaching 150km/h, leading to three tragic deaths by electrocution and heavy property damage.
To keep people safe, officials have evacuated more than 87,000 residents, 57,000 in Andhra Pradesh, and more than 30,000 from Odisha.
Flights canceled, trains disrupted, schools closed
The cyclone has thrown travel plans into disarray: numerous flights were canceled and 57 trains were canceled and 15 others were rescheduled.
Power outages and blocked roads are causing more headaches.
With schools closed in Jharkhand and West Bengal and Chhattisgarh braced for severe weather impacts, safety remains the top priority as communities brace for more rough weather.