Cyclone Arnab slams Odisha, 43,827 evacuated, 2,245 pregnant women relocated
India
Cyclone Arnab has slammed 17 districts in Odisha, with Gajapati taking the hardest hit and some areas seeing up to 25cm of rain.
43,827 people have moved to relief camps for safety.
In a remarkable turn, 2,245 pregnant women were safely relocated during the storm and welcomed 931 babies into the world.
Odisha deploys 313 emergency teams
The state jumped into action with 313 emergency teams on the ground, including disaster response squads and national rescue forces.
Flood alerts are out for major rivers like Mahanadi and Brahmani as heavy rain continues.
Winds could reach up to 80km per hour in places like Ganjam and Koraput but should ease by October 29.