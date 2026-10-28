Cyclone Arnab spurs Telangana to offer aid to Andhra Pradesh
After Cyclone Arnab hit Andhra Pradesh and damaged its power lines, Telangana's Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka called up Andhra Pradesh's energy minister, Gottipati Ravi Kumar, to offer extra hands and supplies for fixing the electricity network.
Telangana is ready to send personnel and essential materials, if required, to speed up repairs.
Gottipati Ravi Kumar coordinates power restoration
Ravi Kumar, who was briefed on the relief and restoration operations being carried out under the guidance of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, thanked Telangana for stepping in.
He and top officials have been mapping out exactly what help they need, like more workers and equipment, to get power back on quickly.
Ravi Kumar also checked in with local district heads, making sure everyone stays focused on restoring electricity where it's needed most.