Cyclone Arnab spurs Telangana to offer aid to Andhra Pradesh

Ravi Kumar, who was briefed on the relief and restoration operations being carried out under the guidance of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, thanked Telangana for stepping in.

He and top officials have been mapping out exactly what help they need, like more workers and equipment, to get power back on quickly.

Ravi Kumar also checked in with local district heads, making sure everyone stays focused on restoring electricity where it's needed most.