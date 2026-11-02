Cyclone Arnab struck Andhra Pradesh, disaster response systems face test
India
India's east coast is dealing with two cyclones in a row. Cyclone Arnab just hit Andhra Pradesh on October 28, 2026, after over 180,000 people were evacuated, thanks to quick action from ISRO's satellites and IMD alerts.
Now, another system threatens to strike the Andhra Pradesh coast, putting disaster response systems to the test again.
Coastal states strengthen cyclone preparedness
Andhra Pradesh uses a Cyclone Information Management System to track storms and organize evacuations.
Odisha relies on its Early Warning Dissemination System to alert coastal villages fast, while Tamil Nadu is upgrading Chennai's drainage network to tackle urban flooding.
Each state is working hard to keep people safe and services running as these storms keep coming.