Cyclone Arnab to hit AP Oct 28, Naidu orders vigilance

Cyclone Arnab is heading toward Andhra Pradesh, with landfall expected by the afternoon of October 28.

Areas like Kakinada, Anakapalli, and Visakhapatnam are bracing for strong winds up to 125km/h, with gusts up to 140km/h on some occasions and heavy rain.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for round-the-clock vigilance to keep everyone safe.