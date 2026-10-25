Cyclone Arnab to hit AP Oct 28, Naidu orders vigilance
Cyclone Arnab is heading toward Andhra Pradesh, with landfall expected by the afternoon of October 28.
Areas like Kakinada, Anakapalli, and Visakhapatnam are bracing for strong winds up to 125km/h, with gusts up to 140km/h on some occasions and heavy rain.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for round-the-clock vigilance to keep everyone safe.
CM Naidu orders district preparedness measures
Naidu met with district officials from 10 departments to ramp up preparations.
He has asked for control rooms in every district, regular public alerts, and extra care for vulnerable groups, especially pregnant women.
Essential supplies and emergency funds are being arranged, and fishing has been paused due to rough seas.
The state is also ready to quickly restore power and communications once the cyclone passes.