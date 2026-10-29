Cyclone Arnab weakens, Amit Shah pledges help to Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Arnab over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and the adjoining Bay of Bengal, but the central government is stepping up.

Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with state leaders and promised all possible help.

Relief teams like the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) are already on the ground, and inter-ministerial central teams (IMCTs) will soon be sent to assess the impact and further assistance required.