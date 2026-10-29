Cyclone Arnab weakens, Amit Shah pledges help to Andhra Pradesh
India
Cyclone Arnab over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and the adjoining Bay of Bengal, but the central government is stepping up.
Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with state leaders and promised all possible help.
Relief teams like the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) are already on the ground, and inter-ministerial central teams (IMCTs) will soon be sent to assess the impact and further assistance required.
Cyclone Arnab downgraded to cyclonic storm
Good news, according to the weather department, Cyclone Arnab has weakened from a severe storm to a cyclonic storm as it moves along the coast.
It is expected to weaken gradually over the next 48 hours, which should mean less trouble for everyone in its path.