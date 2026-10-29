Cyclone Arnab weakens to deep depression and IMD advises fishermen
India
Cyclone Arnab has lost much of its strength and is now just a deep depression, so rainfall in Odisha's Rayagada district is easing up.
Still, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is keeping everyone on alert, especially near the Bay of Bengal, and says fishermen have been advised not to venture into the northwest Bay of Bengal and along and off the West Bengal coast.
Chandrababu Naidu says 70,000 hectares flooded
Andhra Pradesh took a hit, with over 70,000 hectares of crops flooded, according to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.
The IMD says heavy rain could hit parts of Bihar, coastal Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Sikkim next, so people there are being asked to stay cautious as well.