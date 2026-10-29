Cyclone Arnab weakens into deep depression

The cyclone has caused heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in southern Odisha, especially in Gajapati and Ganjam districts.

"In the 24 hours that ended today at 8:30 am, Rayagada recorded 40mm of rainfall, and since then till today in the evening, about 26mm of rainfall has been recorded," District Collector Ashutosh Kulkarni told reporters.

Rising water levels in the Vamsadhara and Mahendratanaya rivers have also raised concerns of flooding in low-lying areas.