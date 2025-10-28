Next Article
Cyclone Montha intensifies, hits Andhra coast late tonight
India
Cyclone Montha, now a severe storm, is set to hit Andhra Pradesh's coast late tonight. It's already brought heavy rain to Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu.
As a precaution, Odisha has moved people out of low-lying and landslide-prone areas in places like Kalahandi and Rayagada.
Flights, trains canceled in wake of cyclone
The cyclone has led to 32 train cancelations through Visakhapatnam and grounded all flights at Vishakhapatnam airport plus 30 more at Gannavaram airport.
To help keep everyone safe, the NDRF has sent 22 teams across five states for evacuation and relief work—more teams are ready if things get worse.