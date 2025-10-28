Karnataka HC stays order requiring permission for private events
The Karnataka High Court has hit pause on a recent state order that made private organizations get official permission before holding activities on government property.
The order, which many viewed as aimed at restricting RSS-related activities, was stayed by Justice Nagaprasanna.
For now, the rule is on hold until at least November 17, when the court will look at it again.
Stay gives breathing space to private organizations
A group called Punashchaitanya Seva Samsthe challenged the order, saying it unfairly limits what private organizations can do.
Their argument: needing extra permissions could make it tough for groups to operate freely.
Thanks to this temporary stay, organizations can keep running their events as usual—at least until the next hearing decides what happens next in Karnataka.