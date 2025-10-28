Next Article
Mumbai woman dies 2 months after marriage, family alleges poisoning
India
Neha Gupta, a 24-year-old woman from Mumbai, died earlier this month in circumstances that have raised serious questions.
Barely two months after her November 2024 wedding, Neha's family alleges she faced dowry harassment and was gradually poisoned by her husband and in-laws.
Police are now investigating these claims to understand what really happened.
Police investigating claims of harassment, poisoning
Neha was hospitalized on October 16 with health issues, then discharged, but soon lost consciousness at home and passed away after being rushed back to the hospital.
Her father's allegations of ongoing harassment and poisoning have prompted police to look closely at both her medical history and family situation as they try to piece together the truth.