Cyclone Montha: 35 flights canceled at Hyderabad airport
Cyclone Montha is causing major travel headaches at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, with 35 flights canceled on Tuesday.
Most of the affected routes connect Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, and Vijayawada—areas currently dealing with rough weather thanks to the cyclone.
Affected airlines
IndiGo was hit hardest, canceling 15 arrivals and 15 departures.
Air India Express also called off two arrivals from Visakhapatnam and three departures to Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.
IndiGo and airport officials have been posting updates on social media, so if you're flying soon, double-check your flight status before heading out.