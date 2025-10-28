UPSC aspirant's murder: Forensics student disowned by family in 2024

Amrita Chauhan, a 21-year-old forensic science student and prime suspect in the murder of her live-in partner Ramkesh Meena, was disowned by her family over a year before the incident. Her parents publicly announced their decision on July 8, 2024, as per a newspaper advertisement submitted to court as evidence. The case revolves around Meena's charred body found inside a burnt apartment in north Delhi's Gandhi Vihar earlier this month.

Conspiracy revealed The gruesome murder Initially suspected to be an accidental fire, the incident was later revealed as a planned murder by Chauhan with her ex-boyfriend, Sumit Kashyap, and his friend Sandeep Kumar. The trio traveled from Moradabad to Delhi on October 5-6, according to the police. CCTV footage showed two masked men entering Meena's building, followed by a woman. At 2:57am, Chauhan and one of the men were seen leaving before an explosion destroyed the flat.

Confession made Arrests and evidence Delhi Police arrested Chauhan on October 18 after her mobile location and call records placed her near the crime scene. She confessed to the murder during interrogation and implicated Kashyap and Kumar as accomplices. The police later arrested Kashyap on October 21 and Kumar on October 23. Investigators recovered a hard disk, a trolley bag, two mobile phones, and Meena's shirt from their possession.

Evidence analyzed Background of the case Chauhan's fascination with crime web series and her academic background gave her the confidence to attempt what she believed would be a foolproof murder. However, digital evidence and her own confession dismantled that illusion. Investigators revealed that Amrita and Meena had been living together since May. Upon learning about Meena's secret recording of obscene videos, Chauhan felt enraged and humiliated and sought help from Kashyap, who agreed to "teach him a lesson" and roped in Kumar, the Delhi Police stated.