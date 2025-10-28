Next Article
Telangana: Father of BRS MLA Harish Rao passes away
India
T Satyanarayana, father of former Telangana minister and BRS MLA T Harish Rao, passed away early Tuesday at age 75 in Hyderabad due to age-related health issues and cardiac arrest.
His body was kept at the family's Kokapet home for people to pay their respects before the last rites later in the day.
Satyanarayana married to KCR's sister
Satyanarayana was married to Akka Lakshmibai, sister of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao—making him part of Telangana's leading political family.
His son Harish Rao is a six-time MLA known for his role in state politics.
Satyanarayana's passing drew condolences from leaders across parties.