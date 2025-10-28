Telangana: Father of BRS MLA Harish Rao passes away India Oct 28, 2025

T Satyanarayana, father of former Telangana minister and BRS MLA T Harish Rao, passed away early Tuesday at age 75 in Hyderabad due to age-related health issues and cardiac arrest.

His body was kept at the family's Kokapet home for people to pay their respects before the last rites later in the day.