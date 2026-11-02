Cyclone Murasu cancels 10 IndiGo flights at Vijayawada's Gannavaram Airport
India
Cyclone Murasu has led IndiGo to cancel 10 flights at Vijayawada's Gannavaram Airport, with more disruptions reported in Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupati.
The cyclone, now a severe storm about 260km from Chennai, is moving northwest and is expected to hit south coastal Andhra Pradesh soon.
IMD forecasts landfall, IndiGo urges passengers
The India Meteorological Department says Murasu may make landfall between Nellore and Narsapur near Ongole, bringing winds up to 120km/h on November 2-3.
IndiGo is urging passengers to double-check their flight status before heading out and says its teams are working hard on the ground to keep passengers as comfortable as possible during these delays.