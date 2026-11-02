Cyclone Murasu disrupts Andhra Pradesh, at least 19 flights canceled
Cyclone Murasu is shaking things up in Andhra Pradesh: at least 19 flights were canceled on Monday as the storm moves closer, with airports in Vijayawada, Tirupati, and Visakhapatnam all affected.
Wind speeds could hit 100 to 120km per hour, and heavy rain is expected as the cyclone nears landfall between November 2 and 3.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has told officials to stay alert and focus on keeping people safe.
Around 1,000 personnel arriving from Chennai
Disaster management teams are already in action: power restoration crews are ready, water reservoirs are being closely watched, and around 1,000 personnel are arriving from Chennai to assist with power restoration work.
Andhra Pradesh authorities are working with Karnataka's Energy Department to make sure help gets where it is needed quickly.