Cyclone Murasu disrupts Andhra Pradesh, at least 19 flights canceled

Cyclone Murasu is shaking things up in Andhra Pradesh: at least 19 flights were canceled on Monday as the storm moves closer, with airports in Vijayawada, Tirupati, and Visakhapatnam all affected.

Wind speeds could hit 100 to 120km per hour, and heavy rain is expected as the cyclone nears landfall between November 2 and 3.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has told officials to stay alert and focus on keeping people safe.