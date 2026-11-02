Cyclone Murasu expected to make landfall between Nellore and Narsapur
India
Cyclone Murasu is closing in on the Andhra Pradesh coast, sitting just 120km from Nellore with winds reaching up to 120km per hour.
Landfall is expected between Nellore and Narsapur late tonight through early Tuesday, with landfall likely by 0400 hours early tomorrow morning, and nearby Tamil Nadu could also feel the impact.
India Meteorological Department warns strong winds
The India Meteorological Department has said strong winds are on the way.