Cyclone Murasu forms in Bay of Bengal with Tamil name

Cyclone Murasu has formed over the Bay of Bengal, and it's making headlines for its name alone: this cyclone has been given a Tamil name.

The name was suggested by meteorologist P Puviarasan back in 2020 as part of India's effort to add more local flavor to the official naming system, which is shared by 13 countries and run by the IMD.

The goal? Names that are easy to pronounce, contain no more than eight letters, and are not associated with politics, religion, gender or cultural sensitivities.