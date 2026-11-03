Cyclone Murasu halts trains between Vijayawada, Ongole and Gudur
Cyclone Murasu has caused major train disruptions across Andhra Pradesh, especially around Ongole.
Train services between Vijayawada, Ongole, and Gudur are on pause, with key routes like Bitragunta-Vijayawada and Vijayawada-Gudur affected.
If you're traveling soon, it's a good idea to check the NTES app for live updates on your train status.
Andhra Pradesh trains canceled and held
So far, 16 trains have been canceled due to the cyclone. 19 Chennai-bound trains and 10 heading back to Vijayawada are being held at various stations. This includes big routes like New Delhi-Chennai Central and Hyderabad Deccan-Tambaram.
Some trains have also been rescheduled or rerouted, with delays of up to 2 hours.
South Coast Railway has issued an advisory for November 3 travelers, definitely double-check before you head out!