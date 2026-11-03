Cyclone Murasu halts trains between Vijayawada, Ongole and Gudur

So far, 16 trains have been canceled due to the cyclone. 19 Chennai-bound trains and 10 heading back to Vijayawada are being held at various stations. This includes big routes like New Delhi-Chennai Central and Hyderabad Deccan-Tambaram.

Some trains have also been rescheduled or rerouted, with delays of up to 2 hours.

South Coast Railway has issued an advisory for November 3 travelers, definitely double-check before you head out!