Cyclone Murasu heads through Bay of Bengal, 1st Tamil name

Cyclone names for this region started back in 2004, but after the original list ran out, new suggestions were invited from coastal states like Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

< em>Murasu, along with names like Gati and Tej, was picked by the World Meteorological Organization for ease of pronunciation.

S. Balachandran, former additional director general of meteorology, said they wanted names that really communicate well, something that connects with people when it matters most.