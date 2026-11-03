Cyclone Murasu makes landfall in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district
What's the story
Severe cyclonic storm Murasu started making landfall near Ongole in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh early Tuesday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that the process began around 1:00am, with gale winds reaching speeds of up to 110km/h and gusting up to 120km/h. Heavy rainfall and strong winds have been affecting South Coastal Andhra Pradesh as a result of this weather event.
Weather update
Landfall point between Nellore and Narsapur
The IMD said the cyclone was centered over the west-central Bay of Bengal, around 40km southeast of Ongole.
The landfall point is expected to be between Nellore and Narsapur, near Ongole.
Gale-force winds of nearly 110km/h, gusting to 120km/h, are likely to continue along and off the coast till morning.
Flood warning
Heavy rainfall, storm surge expected in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh
The IMD has warned of a storm surge of 1-1.5 meters above the astronomical tide, which could inundate low-lying areas in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh till Wednesday morning.
The maximum peak surge is likely over Bapatla, Krishna, and Prakasam districts.
Heavy spells of rainfall are also expected across these regions during the next 12 hours due to Cyclone Murasu's influence.
Evacuation
Odisha evacuates 1.6L people
As a precaution, Odisha on Monday (November 2, 2026) evacuated 1,60,021 people across five districts, where normalcy has yet to return after widespread damage from flash floods caused by heavy rainfall that accompanied Cyclone Arnab.
The highest number of evacuations has been reported in Ganjam district, with 1,51,434 people shifted to safer locations against a target of 2,94,752. In Malkangiri, 5,073 people have been evacuated against a target of 10,000, while 2,394 people have been shifted in Kandhamal.