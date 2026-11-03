Cyclone Murasu hits Andhra Pradesh coast with 120km/h winds
India
Cyclone Murasu hit Andhra Pradesh's coast on Tuesday, bringing heavy winds up to 120km per hour and damaging trees, electric poles, and fishing boats in Bapatla and Prakasam districts.
The India Meteorological Department tracked the storm as it swept in from the Bay of Bengal, causing chaos for local communities.
About 400 families evacuated from Kothapatnam
Kothapatnam was especially hard-hit: fisherman Krishnamma called this the worst cyclone he has seen in 14 years.
Standing crops suffered extensive damage and flooding forced about 400 families to evacuate with help from the National Disaster Response Force.
The storm is still moving inland, so officials are keeping a close watch for any new threats.