Cyclone Murasu likely to form, bringing heavy rain to Cuddalore
Heads up, Tamil Nadu: a new cyclone (likely to be called Murasu) is brewing over the Bay of Bengal and could become a severe storm by November 1.
It's expected to move toward south Andhra Pradesh by November 3, bringing heavy rain to Cuddalore, Tiruvallur, and Villupuram on November 2 and 3.
But don't expect widespread rain across the state just yet.
IMD forecasts below-normal November rainfall
Even after a dry spell, October actually ended with a surprising 27% rainfall surplus for Tamil Nadu.
Still, the IMD says November might see below-normal rain (about 77% of average), thanks in part to strong El Nino conditions, which also means warmer days ahead.
With northeast winds returning post-Cyclone Arnab, some light-to-moderate showers could help revive monsoon vibes in northern and interior regions soon.