Cyclone Murasu made landfall near Ongole, weakening into cyclonic storm
India
Cyclone Murasu made landfall near Ongole early Tuesday morning, bringing strong winds and heavy rain to Andhra Pradesh.
The India Meteorological Department says the cyclone is already losing strength and should weaken into a cyclonic storm by noon.
Right now, it's moving north-northwest at about 8 kph, with wind speeds dropping from 120 kph down to around 80 kph.
South coastal Andhra expects heavy rain
If you're in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, especially NTR, Krishna, or West Godavari, expect more heavy rain over the next 12 hours.
Gurijepalli saw 48.5mm of rain between 8.30am and 10am.
The good news: Murasu is set to weaken even further by Tuesday night, but it will still keep the weather pretty wet for a bit longer.