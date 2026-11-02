Cyclone Murasu nears Andhra Pradesh, Chennai flights canceled, schools closed
Cyclone Murasu is moving closer to Andhra Pradesh, causing heavy downpours across northern Tamil Nadu. With the storm just 260km from Chennai, an orange alert is in place.
Some spots like Madhavaram and Ennore Port saw up to 11cm and 10cm of rain overnight, respectively.
As a result, certain flights at Chennai Airport have been canceled and all city schools are closed today.
IMD forecasts landfall, Chennai teams respond
The IMD says Murasu will hit land between Nellore and Narsapur tonight with winds up to 110km/h.
In Chennai, teams are out clearing waterlogged areas: Commissioner G S Sameeran shared that while two subways had minor waterlogging, all 22 are open now thanks to quick work.
Field teams with pumps have been sent to vulnerable spots, police are managing traffic and coastal safety, and 28 rain stations across the city are tracking conditions closely.