Cyclone Murasu shutters schools and colleges in Chennai and Tiruvallur
India
Heads up, Chennai and Tiruvallur: schools and colleges are closed today as Cyclone Murasu approaches.
The India Meteorological Department says the cyclone will make landfall in Andhra Pradesh on November 3, bringing heavy rain and wind speeds of 100-110km/h, gusting to 120km/h.
Chennai braces for very heavy rain
Chennai is bracing for very heavy rain over north Tamil Nadu, with showers already starting Sunday night.
Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G.S. Sameeran inspected the situation across the city at the ICCC in Ripon Buildings.