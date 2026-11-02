Cyclone Murasu strengthens, 11 Chennai flights canceled, Odisha evacuates residents

Right now, Murasu is about 200km from Chennai and moving quickly at 25km/h.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns that southern Odisha districts such as Ganjam and Gajapati could see heavy rainfall, thunderstorms with lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40-50km/h.

To stay prepared, the state has put over 300 rescue teams on alert, and district officials are keeping a close watch to keep everyone safe.