Cyclone Murasu strengthens, 11 Chennai flights canceled, Odisha evacuates residents
India
Cyclone Murasu just got stronger, leading to 11 flight cancelations at Chennai airport.
The storm is heading toward Andhra Pradesh's coast near Ongole, and with heavy rain and strong winds expected, Odisha has started moving people from risky areas as a safety measure.
IMD warns heavy rain in Odisha
Right now, Murasu is about 200km from Chennai and moving quickly at 25km/h.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns that southern Odisha districts such as Ganjam and Gajapati could see heavy rainfall, thunderstorms with lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40-50km/h.
To stay prepared, the state has put over 300 rescue teams on alert, and district officials are keeping a close watch to keep everyone safe.