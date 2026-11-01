Cyclone Murasu intensifies over Bay of Bengal, landfall likely soon
What's the story
A cyclonic storm named "Murasu" has formed over the Bay of Bengal and is likely to make landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the storm is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 100-110km/h gusting to 120km/h. The cyclone will cross between Nellore and Narsapur by November 3 morning.
Preparations underway
Odisha government issues high alert
In light of the impending cyclone, the Odisha government has issued a high alert in its southern regions.
Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said that residents in low-lying and hilly areas have been ordered to be evacuated as a precautionary measure.
The state is bracing for heavy rainfall starting November 2, with increased intensity on November 3 and November 4 due to Cyclone Murasu's influence.