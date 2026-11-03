Cyclone Murasu weakens as IMD issues yellow alert in Telangana
India
Heads up, Telangana! The IMD has put Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and Mahabubabad on yellow alert for heavy rain Wednesday.
Cyclone Murasu is losing strength but could still bring some rough weather.
Thunderstorms and evening rain in Telangana
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are likely in places like Adilabad and Kumaram Bheem Asifabad too.
If you're in Hyderabad, expect a mostly cloudy day with light to moderate rain, especially by evening or night, with temps hovering between 21 Celsius and 30 Celsius.