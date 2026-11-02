Cyclones Murasu and Arnab complicate Andhra Pradesh insurance claims
Back-to-back cyclones, Murasu and Arnab, are hitting Andhra Pradesh, leaving many people sorting out tricky insurance claims for their homes and vehicles.
Figuring out which cyclone caused specific damage actually matters for your claim, so insurers suggest snapping photographs or videos of any damage and saving all repair records and repair estimates right after the storm.
Policybazaar's Amit Chhabra urges policy review
If you're in a cyclone-affected area, it's smart to review your home or car insurance policy.
Coverage for cyclone damage isn't always guaranteed: it depends on the fine print.
Amit Chhabra, chief business officer - general insurance at Policybazaar, recommends making sure you know what is covered and what is not, especially when it comes to natural disasters.
Tamil Nadu sends 500 electricity workers
On a positive note, Tamil Nadu has sent 500 electricity workers and equipment to Andhra Pradesh to help restore power after the storm, a solid reminder of how important teamwork is during tough times.