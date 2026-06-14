Cyclonic system brings rain and gusty winds to Tamil Nadu

Nalumukku records 7cm rainfall

Nalumukku in Tirunelveli saw the most rain in the past 24 hours at 7cm; Dharmapuri wasn't far behind with 6cm.

Temperatures have been all over the place: Madurai hit a scorching 40 degrees Celsius while cool Kodaikanal dropped to just 12.7 degrees Celsius.

For Sunday in Chennai, meteorologists are calling for partly cloudy skies with a chance of more moderate rain and thunderstorms, so keep your umbrellas handy!