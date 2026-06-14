Cyclonic system brings rain and gusty winds to Tamil Nadu
Heads up, Tamil Nadu! A cyclonic weather system is rolling in, bringing widespread rain to the northern and delta regions.
Expect moderate showers with thunder and lightning in places like Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, and Cuddalore.
Delta districts, including Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Karaikal, are set for heavier rainfall plus gusty winds up to 50km per hour.
Nalumukku records 7cm rainfall
Nalumukku in Tirunelveli saw the most rain in the past 24 hours at 7cm; Dharmapuri wasn't far behind with 6cm.
Temperatures have been all over the place: Madurai hit a scorching 40 degrees Celsius while cool Kodaikanal dropped to just 12.7 degrees Celsius.
For Sunday in Chennai, meteorologists are calling for partly cloudy skies with a chance of more moderate rain and thunderstorms, so keep your umbrellas handy!