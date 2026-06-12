Cyclonic system over Pakistan triggers Delhi-NCR thunderstorms and dust storms
India
Delhi-NCR got slammed by wild thunderstorms and dust storms on Thursday night, with winds hitting up to 90km/h.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) quickly issued a red alert, with meteorologists saying the chaos was triggered by a cyclonic system over central Pakistan that messed with local weather.
IMD warns storms may continue
The IMD explained that unstable winds from Pakistan mixed with humid air here, making things unpredictable.
They're warning that more storms and lightning could stick around for another day or two.
For now, everyone's being told to stay indoors and avoid parking under trees or weak structures.
Plus, the storms have cooled things off a bit after days of brutal heat.