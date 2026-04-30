Cyclonic system puts Kolkata on yellow alert until May 2

Red alert in western West Bengal

A red alert has been issued for western districts of West Bengal, while Howrah, North 24 Parganas, and South 24 Parganas were hit by a Nor'wester with winds that could reach 70km/h.

IMD says more storms are likely from May 3-5.

People are being urged to stay indoors when possible, especially as fishermen along the West Bengal and north Odisha coasts have been told to avoid the sea until May 2.

Stay safe and keep an eye out for updates!