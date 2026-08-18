D Keshava Rao acquitted in 2008 Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati murder

After 15 years in jail, D Keshava Rao, a prominent leader of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), has been acquitted in the high-profile 2008 murder of Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati.

The case, which triggered major communal violence in Odisha's Kandhamal district, saw Rao walk free from Bhubaneswar's special jail on Tuesday evening.