D Keshava Rao acquitted in 2008 Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati murder
India
After 15 years in jail, D Keshava Rao, a prominent leader of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), has been acquitted in the high-profile 2008 murder of Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati.
The case, which triggered major communal violence in Odisha's Kandhamal district, saw Rao walk free from Bhubaneswar's special jail on Tuesday evening.
Judge finds insufficient evidence linking Rao
The judge said there just wasn't strong enough evidence to link Rao directly to the crime: circumstantial clues and suspicion weren't enough for a conviction.
While eight others were convicted back in 2013 for their roles, Rao's release highlights how crucial solid proof is when it comes to justice.