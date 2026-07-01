D. Sekhar finds adhesive gel in Vande Bharat from Mysuru
India
On Sunday, passengers on the Vande Bharat Express from Mysuru to the city got an unpleasant surprise: an adhesive gel packet showed up in his meal tray.
D. Sekhar, who spotted the packet, quickly told the train staff and filed a complaint with other travelers, calling it a serious safety slip.
Southern Railway informed IRCTC and SWR
A senior official of Southern Railway said they have reported the issue to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and South Western Railway for further action.