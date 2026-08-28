D Venkata Sai and Sireesh jumped into Godavari river
India
A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district, where a couple, D Venkata Sai and his wife Sireesh, jumped into the Godavari River from Chinchinada Bridge, leaving their three-year-old son on the spot.
Financial struggles may have led to this desperate step.
Police set helpline 949-040-1725
State Disaster Response Force teams have been searching for the couple, but they remain missing.
The police have set up a helpline, 949-040-1725, and are encouraging anyone feeling overwhelmed or struggling with mental health to reach out for support.