Daan Singh plotted Rampur February 25 car fire for insurance India Apr 07, 2026

What looked like a tragic car fire in Rampur on February 25, 2026, turned out to be a shocking murder plot.

Constable Lata and her son Laddu were killed after being sedated by Daan Singh and his group, who wanted insurance money and Daan Singh was involved in an affair.

He and his group set the car on fire to cover it up.