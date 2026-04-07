Daan Singh plotted Rampur February 25 car fire for insurance
India
What looked like a tragic car fire in Rampur on February 25, 2026, turned out to be a shocking murder plot.
Constable Lata and her son Laddu were killed after being sedated by Daan Singh and his group, who wanted insurance money and Daan Singh was involved in an affair.
He and his group set the car on fire to cover it up.
Daan Singh Noor Hasan Salman arrested
Police arrested Daan Singh along with Noor Hasan and Salman, but his brother Ravi Singh is still missing.
Investigators used forensic evidence, caught inconsistencies in their stories, and even tracked mobile data from another car following the family.
The original plan was to push the car into a gorge. When that failed, they set it on fire instead.