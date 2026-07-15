Dabur India ordered to pay ₹70,000 over mold in juice
India
Dabur India has been ordered to pay ₹70,000 after a customer in Himachal Pradesh found mold in a sealed Real Fruit Power Mosambi juice pack he drank during his Savan fast in 2024.
The discovery not only broke his religious fast but also caused him emotional distress.
Lab confirms mold, forum orders compensation
Lab tests confirmed the juice was unsafe due to mold contamination.
Dabur denied any fault, saying its quality checks showed no issues in over 1.08 lakh units sold.
Still, the consumer forum called it a manufacturing defect and told Dabur to pay compensation and legal costs and also contribute ₹30,000 to the local Consumer Welfare Fund as a reminder about product safety.