Dadaji Bhuse announces Maharashtra Class 6 curriculum from June 2026

Hemant Vasekar announces Maharashtra teacher training

The new syllabus matches the National Education Policy and sets out what students should know at each level.

Textbooks by Balbharati will be ready before school starts, once they get the final green light.

Plus, teachers aren't being left behind—special training sessions are kicking off soon so they're all set to teach the updated material.

SCERT Director Hemant Vasekar said that state-level master training programs for teachers on the new curriculum and textbooks for Classes 2, 3 and 4 will be organized later this month, followed by district-level training sessions.