Dahod couple allegedly die by suicide on Instagram live
India
A heartbreaking event unfolded in Gujarat's Dahod district when a 22-year-old man and his 16-year-old girlfriend allegedly died by suicide while streaming on Instagram Live, with around 50 people reportedly watching the broadcast.
The couple had allegedly eloped last week and were facing opposition to their marriage, mainly because they belonged to the same clan and shared a surname.
Police launch probe after couple found
Police found the couple in a forest area soon after the incident and have started an investigation.
The video has since gone viral locally. Authorities are now looking into the circumstances of the tragedy.