Daily wage workers in Panna find 17.96-carat diamond about 50L
India
Seven daily-wage workers from Panna, Madhya Pradesh, just got the surprise of their lives, a massive 17.96-carat diamond worth nearly ₹50 lakh.
Heavy rains had exposed the stone at their old mine in Sarokha village, which they'd given up on a year ago after it seemed hopeless.
Officials confirm gem quality, October auction
The discovery was later examined by officials, where officials confirmed it's "gem quality," perfect for jewelry.
It'll be auctioned this October to buyers from India and abroad.
After a 12% government cut, the rest of the money will be split equally among the seven laborers, turning years of tough luck into a pretty incredible payday.