Dairy farmer Sasi, 55, attacked near Sultan Bathery in Wayanad
India
A dairy farmer named Sasi, 55, had a close call in Wayanad, Kerala, when a wild elephant attacked him early Thursday near Sultan Bathery.
On his way to deliver milk, Sasi was suddenly charged and thrown into a roadside pit by the elephant.
Dog distracts elephant, Sasi escapes
Just as things looked grim, a local dog showed up and distracted the elephant long enough for Sasi to escape across a narrow bridge, something the elephant couldn't manage.
Locals rushed Sasi to the hospital, where he is now stable.
Forest officials are working to guide the elephant back into the forest, and residents remain cautious about wildlife in the area.