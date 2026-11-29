Dal lovers, brace yourselves: prices for tur, urad, and gram dal have shot up by as much as 19% over the past year.

Tur dal leads the pack at ₹136.60 per kg, thanks to crop shortages from rough weather.

Urad and gram aren't far behind, now costing ₹127 and ₹95.45 per kg, showing just how out of sync supply and demand have gotten.