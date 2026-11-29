Dal prices up to 19% yearly with tur dal ₹136.60/kg
Dal lovers, brace yourselves: prices for tur, urad, and gram dal have shot up by as much as 19% over the past year.
Tur dal leads the pack at ₹136.60 per kg, thanks to crop shortages from rough weather.
Urad and gram aren't far behind, now costing ₹127 and ₹95.45 per kg, showing just how out of sync supply and demand have gotten.
Mumbai tur dal ₹157/kg urad ₹155/kg
In metros like Mumbai, it's even tougher on wallets: tur and urad dal are selling for ₹157 and ₹155 per kg.
With tur production lagging way behind demand (2.8 million tons vs. 4.5 million needed), prices keep climbing despite government plans to release buffer stocks into the market.
Experts like G K Sood think scrapping import duties on yellow peas and chana could help ease things up, a move that might matter if these price hikes are hitting your grocery list hard lately!