Dalai Lama returns to Dharamshala greeted by thousands and officials
India
The Dalai Lama is back in Dharamshala after spending over two months in Ladakh.
His return turned into a heartfelt celebration, with thousands of Tibetans and devotees lining the road from the airport to McLeodganj just to welcome him home.
Top Central Tibetan Administration officials were also there to greet him at Kangra Airport.
Dalai Lama led teachings in Ladakh
The Dalai Lama left Dharamshala in early June for knee surgery in Delhi, then headed straight to Ladakh once he recovered.
While there, he led teachings, prayer ceremonies, and public events, including celebrating his 91st birthday and joining the concluding session of the Yarchos Chenmo at Matho.
After decades in exile, his homecoming still means a lot to the Tibetan community.