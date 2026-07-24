Dale and Aubree Oneal arrested in Minoa for alleged arson
India
In Minoa, New York, Dale and Aubree Oneal were arrested after allegedly setting their house on fire while all five of their children, each under 17, were inside.
The incident happened on July 18, and Aubree is charged with arson, while both parents face charges like reckless endangerment and conspiracy.
Thankfully, everyone made it out safely.
Aubree Oneal's bail set at $100,000
Neighbors Debbie Narovella and John Sobotka Jr. described how the flames quickly took over the porch and reached the roof in just minutes.
Dale managed to put out the fire before anyone was injured.
Later that day, police found Aubree intoxicated during a domestic dispute call. Aubree's bail is set at $100,000.