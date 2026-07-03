Dalit 17-year-old found dead in Gonda field, marginalized communities alarmed
India
A 17-year-old Dalit girl was found dead in a field in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, after she didn't return home on Wednesday morning.
Her family searched and discovered her body near some bushes, then called the police.
The situation has left many worried about safety for marginalized communities.
Video-recorded autopsy ordered in Gonda
Police and forensic teams quickly arrived, sending the body for an autopsy with video recording to keep things clear and fair.
Circle Officer (City) Anand Rai said doctors are working to find out how she died, and the investigation will move forward once results are in.
Investigators are examining all possible angles.