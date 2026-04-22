Dalit groom Golu Ahirwar assaulted in Damoh for horse riding
India
A 23-year-old Dalit groom, Golu Ahirwar, was assaulted during his pre-wedding procession in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, just because he rode a horse, a tradition some locals claimed he shouldn't follow.
The attack was caught on video and quickly went viral, highlighting how caste-based discrimination still shows up in everyday life.
Authorities register SC/ST case, police deployed
After the assault, Golu's family reported the incident to police and moved the wedding to a different village for safety.
Authorities have registered a case under the SC/ST Act and extra police have been deployed.
another reminder that caste tensions remain a harsh reality for many families today.